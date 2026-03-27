Sarah Ferguson has ‘cynical’ ways of keeping Royals engaged





Sarah Ferguson is accused of defying the British public through her relationship with ex- husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The ex Duchess of York, who continued to live at the Royal Lodge with shame Andrew despite their 1993 divorce, had a cynical reason for it.



Speaking on The Lownie Report Substack, the royal author Andrew Lownie said: “They were often fighting. This picture of domestic harmony that they present is a farce and I think to be honest it's continued to be a farce, the fact that she’s split so quickly now. There's no sense of support for him now.

“She supported him when the late Queen was alive, it was the way of carrying favour with the Queen and the Royal Family because they were grateful to her that she hadn't abandoned Andrew when everyone else had

He noted: “But she was there very cynically because her connection with the Royal Family helped her business career.

“We have to see this as a very cynical exercise. And I just know that they played the press because each time they did this and said they might get back together, the public swooned and said how wonderful and the polls went up. When secretly they were having swoons of affairs with other people.”