Priscilla Presley rejects claims about Sarah Ferguson

Sarah and Priscilla go way back, they met years ago through Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley has dismissed claims that former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson had been staying with her amid renewed scrutiny surrounding her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Heat World recently reported Sarah is now reported to be ‘effectively homeless’ and ‘sofa surfing’ in New York City.

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Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson had reportedly jetted off to US after she and Andrew were removed from Royal Lodge amid Epstein scandal.

The report further claims Sarah is now believed to be staying with none other than Priscilla Presley as they have been cherished pals for decades.

The royal source claimed, “Sarah and Priscilla go way back, they met years ago through Lisa Marie [Priscilla’s daughter with late husband Elvis] and instantly clicked. Priscilla won’t ever forget how kind Sarah was to Lisa Marie when she was deep in her addiction struggles, so now that Sarah needs help, she’s happy to be able to offer her some support.”

“She’s given her the keys to her guest house and she’s been giving her pep talks, she has a lot of sympathy for her and is insisting that she’ll get through this.”

Following these claims, a spokesperson for Presley told People magazine "It's totally false."

However, the report further claims the representative for Sarah Ferguson had no comment when reached by the outlet.