King Charles leaves lasting impression during innovation tour

King Charles has highlighted his long-standing commitment to environmental causes with a surprise visit.

On Friday, the monarch visited cutting-edge solar technology company in Oxford.

The official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family posted photos from King Charles' visit at Oxford Photovoltaics.

The caption of the post read: "The King has visited Oxford Photovoltaics, a trailblazing enterprise developing advanced solar panels."

"These solar panels are capable of converting more of the sun’s spectrum into clean, affordable energy.

"During the visit, His Majesty met members of staff and had the opportunity to see the technology in action," the caption concluded.

The visit reflects on His Majesty's decades-long advocacy for sustainability and environmental responsibility. Long before becoming the monarch, King Charles was known for championing green initiatives.

During the visit, staff members had the opportunity to demonstrate the technology in action, offering the King a closer look at how to advanced solar panels function.