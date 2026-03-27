Martha Stewart gets candid about dating rules

Martha Stewart got brutally honest about her love life!

The 84-year-old businesswoman and tv personality opened up about what she looks for in partner.

Although, she admitted to not having much time to date currently, Stewart revealed she knowns exactly what qualities she values in a man.

Speaking with People Magazine, she first said, "Lots of things."

Before listing down, "Nice-looking, bald or not bald — I don't care. If they have a nice-shaped head, it's fine."

Furthermore, Stewart also noted that her partner should also have "nice teeth and a nice smile."

However, for the personality, Stewart likes a "smart, funny" man.

On the other hand, Stewart also laughingly pointed out, "Rich helps."

"Very rich helps even more. Plane and yacht would be very nice. ... I love yacht," Stewart said.

It is pertinent to mention that Martha Stewart also told Page Six about her own attributes, saying, "I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house — those are all very homemaker skills."

She went on to reveal that she's single at the time and doesn't have time to date currently.