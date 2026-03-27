Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Kate Middleton, William 'furious' yet again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to travel to Australia next month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘furious’ again with their latest overseas visit.

The royal sources have claimed that Meghan and Harry’s recent Jordan trip has deepened tensions by resembling what critics call a "fake royal tour."

Following Jordan, Meghan and Harry are now set to travel to Australia on another tour.

Following Meghan and Harry’s announcement, the insiders close to Kate and William have suggested the optics of the California-based royal couple’s tour have caused particular frustration.

The close confidant says, "William is deeply irritated by what he sees as a contradiction at the heart of Harry and Meghan's actions. They have made a very public break from royal life and been openly critical of the institution, yet they continue to carry out engagements that closely resemble official duties.”

From William’s perspective, it creates an impression of something “carefully curated rather than authentic”, and it is why the reaction within his circle has been so strong, the mole added.

Another insider said, "Within royal circles, there is a growing view that visits like this are part of a deliberate effort to recast Harry and Meghan as a kind of modern alternative to the traditional working royal model.”

On this, Prince William feels Meghan and Harry are still drawing on the prestige and recognition of an institution they have publicly distanced themselves from and criticized.

The source continued, “There is also a feeling that the timing could not have been more misjudged. With the family already dealing with significant pressures and scrutiny, this kind of high-profile trip is seen as tone-deaf and risks diverting attention away from more serious issues. That has only added to the frustration behind the scenes."