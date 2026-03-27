Prince William feels 'almost at war' with Queen Camilla: Reason revealed
King Charles simply wasn't well enough to attend
Prince William and Queen Camilla are reportedly at war and the royal insiders have exposed the key reason.
According to a report by the Radar Online, future King Prince William wants his father King Charles to ease off his workload amid health worries, however, Queen Camilla is seen as encouraging him to keep pushing forward with his public duties.
The insiders tell the outlet, the Prince of Wales has been urging his father King Charles to ease off and ‘genuinely take a step back’ to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension with Camilla,
The Queen is seen as ‘encouraging’ Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties, the source said and add “It's becoming a recurring point of conflict between them.”
The recent state banquet in particular really brought those differences to the surface.
“William was firmly of the view that Charles simply wasn't well enough to attend and should have prioritized rest, but Camilla was adamant that their presence was necessary, especially given the scrutiny the family is under,” the insiders said.
"They ultimately went ahead, but it didn't ease concerns – if anything, it heightened them."
A palace aide has said there is a growing sense internally that William now sees himself in direct opposition to Camilla on this issue.
“The phrase being used is that he feels almost at war with her, because he cannot reconcile what he sees as her role in encouraging Charles to keep pushing himself when, in his view, his health should be the overriding priority,” the close confidant adds.
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