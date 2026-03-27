US actress sends love to 'gorgeous' Prince William

Prince William observing training exercises before presenting warrants

Prince William has received love from a US actress after the Prince of Wales visited Bulford on Thursday.

Kensington Palace took to Instagram and shared stunning photos of Prince William after he visited 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford.

The palace shared the pictures with caption, “Visiting 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford.”

The Prince of Wales went on saying, “Meeting soldiers and families following their recent deployment to Estonia, and hearing directly from a female network about their experiences serving in the Armed Forces.”

Prince William statement continues, “Observing training exercises before presenting warrants - recognising commitment and dedication across the regiment.”

The photos left the royal fans and friends in awe and they dropped sweet comments.

“Looks very handsome in uniform,” one fan admired the Prince of Wales.

The other said, “Prince William looks so so handsome in his uniform.”

The third reacted, “Everyone loves you! Gorgeous Prince William.”

“Prince William always looks most at home and comfortable when he joins any of the armed forces, where his heart is I think,” the fourth commented alongside a heart emoticon.

The fifth said, “I love that William is personally supporting people who have served in the armed forces. Their experiences deserve honouring, especially when they have made big personal sacrifices. Thank you everyone who has made sacrifices for a higher cause.”

Prince William’s photos also caught the attention of American actress Jennifer Garner.

The Yes Day star sent love to Prince William by pressing the heart button on the post.