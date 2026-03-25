Savannah Guthrie 'Today' return: Fans receive exciting update as search for Nancy continues

They are 'determined to keep attention on Savannah Guthrie's mother missing case.

A Hollywood expert has revealed Savannah Guthrie’s possible return date to the Today show as the search for her missing mother Nancy continues.

The expert, citing the insiders, has claimed that the anchor is quietly preparing for a possible return to the Today as early as next month.

In his substack, Rob Shuter has claimed that “She wants to come back. But right now, her focus is her family — and finding her mom.”

Moreover, behind the scenes, the colleagues are making sure she doesn’t have to carry that weight alone.

The sources said, “NBC is standing with her — on air and off. They’re not letting this story fade away.”

The entire news division at NBC News is mobilizing behind Savannah as the search for her missing mother intensifies — and insiders say no resource is being spared.

The insider tells Rob, “This is not just a story to them — this is family. Every top reporter, every legal mind, every law enforcement contact they have is being used.”

Furthermore, the source says NBC’s elite investigative teams — including producers tied to Dateline NBC — are now actively involved behind the scenes.

“They have the best in the business, and they’re all working this,” they said and continued “They are determined to keep attention on this case.”

Earlier, Savannah, the beloved co-anchor of the program (alongside Craig Melvin), previously returned to the Today set on March 5 for an off-air visit with her co-workers.