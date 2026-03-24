Lewis Hamilton finally agrees to Kim Kardashian's demands after warnings from his former girlfriends

Kim’s family likes Lewis Hamilton and "she’s very into him"

Lewis Hamilton has apparently agreed to his ladylove Kim Kardashian’s demands following warnings from his former girlfriends to the reality TV star.

Hamilton's former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger had reached out to Kim recently and issued a stark warning.

Winnie Harlow, the model who Lewis was linked to in 2016 and 2017, has also told Kim that while he’s good fun, “he’s not the type to settle down.”

The warnings had left Kim ‘pretty shaken and unsure of what to do’.

However, Kim had made it clear to Lewis that if this was going to go any further, she needs him to prove “he’s serious – meeting her kids, spending chunks of time at her home in LA, and making future plans with her.”

Now, according to a report by the Sun, Lewis has apparently finally agreed to Kim Kardashian’s major demands and spent time with her children in Tokyo.

The report claims, Kim and Lewis Hamilton are proving they’re the real deal as she introduced him to her three kids Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – while they are on spring break in Japan.

The close confidant tells the People, “It’s more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim’s interest and she’s definitely intrigued.”

“He’s just an easygoing guy with great energy.”

About the family response, the source says Kim’s family likes him and she’s very into him. “They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible.”



