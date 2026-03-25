Photo: John Stamos reveals his unique take on fatherhood ahead of upcoming book

John Stamos has shared an anecdote which made him to lean into her most important role yet, whic is to be a father.

While promoting his movie Drag at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival, Stamos shared his unique experience as a father of one.

As fans will know, Stamos shares 7-year-old son, William "Billy" Stamos with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Speaking of the inspiration behind his upcoming book about the same, he recalled that it was when he caught sight of his sone "Billy" Stamos while performing with The Beach Boys.

"There was a moment when I was playing with The Beach Boys and my son walked out in the middle of this song, 'When I Grow Up (To Be a Man),' and I just thought, I have such a huge responsibility," he recalled.

He also addressed that this sense of responsiblity allowed him to reflect on his own upbringing.

Mentioning his late father, Billy's namesake, he claimed that he was a "great father," though his passing left Stamos looking for further guidance.

"Unfortunately he's not around anymore. So I thought, you know what, I'm going to interview a bunch of fathers that I respect and get some information."

"It's going to have a sense of humor, heart and love,” he noted.

Before conclusion, he claimed that his upcoming book will make a perfect Father's Day gift.