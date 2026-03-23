Taylor Frankie Paul responds to The Bachelorette cancellation with humor

Taylor Frankie Paul isn't slowing down after the bombshell cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette.

On Saturday, March 21, the 31-year-old influencer was seen grinning in Salt Lake City, Utah, while sporting a blue Nodpod "Can't Wait To Sleep With You" sweatshirt.

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She wore the provocative shirt with loose, wide-leg pants and an oversized pink T-shirt underneath.

For those unversed, Taylor's season of The Bachelorette was scheduled to premiere on Sunday, but the ABC network canceled it after footage of the reality star's altercation with her former partner, Dakota Mortensen, went viral on social media.

Source: BACKGRID

After ABC canceled the entire season, Taylor's representative spokesperson told Page Six that “Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security."

"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," added a spokesperson.

However, Dakota denied all the allegations made against him.

“I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny,” he said. “I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Taylor and Dakota share a 2-year-old son, Ever.