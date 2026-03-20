Photo: Zendaya's hairstylist dishes inspiration behind her latest hair cut

Zendaya’s hairstylist has dished details about her latest hair transformation.

In an interview with Hypebae, Zendaya's hairstylist, Ursula Stephen has spilled the beans on the method behind the chic “chop.”

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Referring to the look as a "convertible cut," she discussed the style’s complexity and adaptability.

"It’s not actually a bob,” she explained.

“I’m trying to figure out a name — as it can really be so many things. It’s almost like a dress you can wear many ways."

The stylist also remarked that the cut changes drastically based on the way how you style it, offering a range of aesthetics from high fashion sleek to effortless.

She further revealed that while many fans speculate the cut to be for a new role, Zendaya opted for the cut entirely on her own as she wanted to embrace her natural hair.

"Z wanted a cut that would work with her natural texture and also offer versatility," she shared.

"When it’s in its natural state it doesn’t [look like a] bob. It kinda reads as a bixie."