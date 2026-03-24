Miley Cyrus says something surprising about Disney stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Miley Cyrus reflects on friendships with Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Miley Cyrus says she was lucky when she looks back at her time in the Disney era, where, besides fame, she recalls being able to enter the coveted circle of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.



The pair were dating at the time, at the height of their High School Musical fame.

“They were so famous — the coolest kids ever,” the musician says in an interview with Alex Cooper on her podcast Call Her Daddy, adding, “They were boyfriend-girlfriend; they were everything.”

Everyone at the time wanted to be close to them, given their appeal in pop culture.

Luckily, Cyrus, who was then headlining her own show on the channel, Hannah Montana, was chosen by the Disney heartthrob couple to tag along.

The Flowers hitmaker points to her maturity compared to her teenage years. "They loved me because I was mature for my age."

Entering the Efron and Hudgens circle, Cyrus recalls that it has opened doors for her to special treatment.

For example, being picked up in shiny vehicles and going with the couple to High School Musical press events.

"So then they picked me up, and I got to go in a black car with Vanessa and Zac and roll up to the High School Musical press events."

Looking back, Cyrus calls the period at Disney where the trio's fame and frenzy became a cultural force "a prime time of Disney", she says, adding, “Disney wasn’t just for kids.”

Meanwhile, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is streaming on Disney+.