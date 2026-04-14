Antony Starr recreates wild Homelander memes ahead of 'The Boys' new episode
Antony Starr says he is thrilled to see fans creating memes on 'The Boys' supervillain Homelander
In The Boys, Antony Starr's complex superhero character, Homelander, has become a pop culture sensation over the years.
Memes are part of the reason the villainous role has become so ingrained in current trends.
Starr, himself, in a recent interview, hilariously acknowledges this new reality, stating that his entire career is taking a turn toward memes.
“Memes are what I'm in it for, man… My career is now about memes," he says while appearing on TODAY when asked to recreate his famous memes of Homelander in The Boys.
When one of the hosts asks Starr to recreate the memes without sound effects, he counters it with a hilarious quip, “The sound effects need to go with the meme… It’s very weird if you don’t do it. That’s just cruel.”
Reacting to one of his popular memes, the actor funnily notes, "That almost looks like a special effect. I’m sure they made it bigger, but that’s my favourite one.”
Starr, however, is not stopping there.
He is directly addressing his fanbase to go wild on memes, saying, "The worse the better.' The more silly I look, the happier I am.”
In addition to daring fans to make the funniest memes about Homelander, Starr notes that he never expected The Boys' supervillain to become so popular in pop culture.
“Somehow the worst character on the show has become the most memed,“ the star shares, adding, "I never knew I would be in that position in pop culture… I’m really thrilled.”
The Boys' final season episode 3 will drop on Prime Video on April 15.
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