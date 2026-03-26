Chappell Roan's security guard takes 'full responsibility' for his interaction with Jorginho's daughter?

Chappell Roan’s security guard has finally addressed the incident involving Jorginho's daughter, Ada Law.

For those unaware, the Brazilian soccer player accused Roan’s security guard of harassing his 11-year-old daughter when she, along with her mother, Catherine Harding, walked past the singer’s table at the same hotel in São Paulo.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old American singer and songwriter’s security guard, Pascal Duvier, issued a statement regarding the accusations after facing backlash from people across the globe.

Duvier stated that he doesn't "normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation. I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st.”

Despite being at the São Paulo hotel "on behalf of another individual,” he was not serving as Roan’s personal security.

"The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals. I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location,” Duvier explained.

He urged that his “sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions,” clarifying that “the outcome of the encounter is regretful.”

It is important to note that Duvier’s statement comes after Chappell Roan’s spokesperson stated that she has “zero tolerance” for “aggressive behaviour” towards fans in a talk with PEOPLE magazine.