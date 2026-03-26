'Buffy' star Nicholas Brendon's death case takes massive turn

New details have been disclosed in the tragic passing of Nicholas Brendon, who breathed his last on March 20.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was found dead by a friend taking care of him, according to new details that authorities have shared with TMZ.

However, the identity of the friend was not revealed.

Speaking to People on Wednesday, Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner confirmed that Nicholas was found unresponsive in his apartment on March 20 and “positioned as if asleep.”

“The decedent resided alone and was discovered by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care,” said Todd.

“Evidence indicated the time of death was very recent. Investigators are reviewing recently posted videos as potential evidence of prior illness," he added.

Todd further told the outlet that there were no signs of foul play, adding that the late star had a history of cardiac issues.

The Once More, With Feeling actor's body was transported for an autopsy.

Nicholas's death was announced by his family via a social media post.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes," his family penned in its statement at that time.