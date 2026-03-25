Alan Ritchson gets clean chit in violent altercation with neighbor
The 'Reacher' star won’t face any criminal charges after his wild fight with his neighbor that was caught on camera
Reacher star Alan Ritchson has been cleared by police following a headline-grabbing brawl with his neighbor.
Authorities in Tennessee revealed that the 43-year-old actor will not face any criminal charges because he acted in self-defense.
"After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued," Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told Entertainment Weekly.
"Mr. Ritchson's actions were found to be in self-defense," continued Steven.
The Police captain further told the outlet that the Playdate actor declined to press charges against Ronnie.
“Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges,” stated Steven. “With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken.”
In footage shared by TMZ on March 22, Alan can be seen engaging in a physical fight with a neighbor as two kids sit on their own motorbikes in the road.
After throwing a few punches, the War Machine star then retrieved his helmet and picked up the bike.
The other man continued to confront him in the clip before Alan and his two kids drove away.
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