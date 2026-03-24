Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian's 'not casual' romance sparks buzz

Lewis Hamilton has officially become part of Kim Kardashian and her kids’ spring break trip.

Kim and her with her three children, 10-year-old Saint, 9-year-old Chicago, and 6-year-old Psalm are enjoying in Tokyo, where they were joined by Lewis, reported by PEOPLE magazine.

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A well-placed source told the outlet that other than the 45-year-old American media personality and socialite and her children, Khloe Kardashian and her 2 children, 7-year-old True and 3-year-old Tatum, are also enjoying vacations.

“He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him,” another source told the same outlet.

“They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued,” the insider claimed.

For those unaware, Kim and the 41-year-old British racing driver are rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Notably, this comes after Hamilton penned a flirty comment on the SKIMS founder’s Instagram post from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, igniting dating rumours.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim and Lewis first spent time together at a luxury country club in the Cotswolds (Estelle Manor) in early February before flying to Paris.

The rumoured couple then attended the Super Bowl, where they got intimate, giving strong signals to their fans about their relationship.