Regé-Jean Page gets honest about working with Halle Bailey in 'You, Me and Tuscany'

Regé-Jean Page shares his honest experience working with Halle Bailey

Regé-Jean Page recently got candid and opened up about working with Halle Bailey in You, Me and Tuscany.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California, Page opened up about his forthcoming film, You, Me and Tuscany, a romantic comedy.

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For those unaware, the 38-year-old British actor is playing the role of Michael, who falls for Halle Bailey’s character Anna, his cousin’s fake fiancée.

He admitted to the outlet that it was such a “joy” to be a part of this film.

The Harry Potter star shared, “We shot in Tuscany. It was Rome, five or six weeks in Tuscany. We were just out in the sunshine, driving through vineyards.”

“I ran my hand through that field of wheat that Russell Crowe goes through at the beginning of Gladiator,” Page noted. “Food was incredible.”

“And I got to work with Halle Bailey every day. So we were just having a great time. We were having a great time making a movie about stepping into your best life,” he confessed.

Notably, along with Bailey, Page worked with Marco Calvani, Lorenzo de Moor, Isabella Ferrari, Aziza Scott, and others in You, Me and Tuscany.

Is it noteworthy to mention that You, Me and Tuscany is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2026.