Stephanie Buttermore's powerful message for social media users

Stephanie Buttermore said "But believe me when I say I Iove and miss you, I truly mean it"

Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore, who suddenly died earlier this month at age of 36, had apparently shared a powerful message for the social media users.

Buttermore had already stepped back from the public churn of fitness social media in 2024. She had more than 1.17 million YouTube subscribers and over 500,000 Instagram followers before leaving those platforms behind.

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However, in May 2024, months after she quit the social media, shared a powerful message for the fans and friends on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “What I’ve Learned Taking A Break from Instagram.”

The fitness influencer said, “I’ve been pretty MIA on social media all year, but I’ve taken some pretty valuable things away from it. Some things are positive, some also negative. So I’m not here just to bash IG :)”

Stephanie Buttermore said, “I can probably talk about this for hours, but I’ll cut it off there. Overall the pros have outweighed the cons for me. Sometimes I still feel a void in my day-to-day life from being so removed from this app, but the positives from taking this break has been worth it.”

“But believe me when I say I Iove and miss you, I truly mean it,” she continued.

On March 7, bodybuilder Jeff Nippard announced that his fiancée, fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore has died.