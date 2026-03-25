Meryl Streep left shaken on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set: Here is what shocked her
Meryl Streep says she did not expect such an overwhelming response from fans to 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
A frenzy was in the waiting when Meryl Streep and the rest of the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 began shooting in New York.
Floods of fans and aggressive paparazzi followed them as they filmed their scenes.
Looking back at chaos, the most Oscar-nominated actress admits she was "unnerved" by it.
The critically acclaimed actress confesses she is still wrapping her mind around the overwhelming response, despite the fact that the first film was released 20 years ago.
“Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us were prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us,” she tells Harper's Bazaar.
Fans mobbed the set, and the situation became so out of control that Streep recalls that police had to be called in for crowd control.
“We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed and, in one case, kept jumping in front of the camera and the shot and got in a kerfuffle with the crew. Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved.”
The logline of the hotly anticipated film follows "a seasoned Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of print media, forced to rely on her former assistant, Emily Charlton—now a high-powered luxury executive—to save Runway. Andy Sachs returns to the fashion world, caught between them as the industry faces a digital shift."
The Devil Wears Prada 2 debuts in theatres on May 1.
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