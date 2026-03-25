'13 Going On 30' reboot confirmed: Jennifer Garner returns with new cast

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's classic rom-com is finally getting a reboot.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the 53-year-old actress has teamed up with filmmaker Brett Haley for the upcoming remake of 13 Going On 30.

Jennifer, who starred in the original film, will serve as executive producer in the forthcoming film.

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will reportedly play lead roles in the reboot.

Brett also expressed his excitement over his new project in a statement to Deadline.

"13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films," stated the popular American filmaker. "Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer."

"I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility," he continued. “Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful."

“I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’ She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people," added Brett.

However, the release date of the upcoming film has not been revealed yet.