Taylor Frankie Paul breaks silence as daughter dragged back into 2023 incident

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened up about the impact of her domestic violence video on her daughter.

For those unaware, Paul is the mother of three children, daughter Indy (born in 2017) and son Ocean (born in 2020), whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Tate Paul. While she welcomed her third child, son Ever (born in March 2024), with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

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On Friday, March 20, the 31-year-old reality television star commented under a TikTok video, revealing that the attention she has been getting is not easy for her daughter.

The video was posted by one of TikTok users, talking about the incident involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend Mortensen.

She stated that Indy is again under the aftermath of a 2023 domestic violence incident as the video is surfacing on the internet once again.

Paul wrote, “Worst part is my daughter having to relive and see it all over again years later after extensive work with her and apologies to her about that night and my baby boy birthday was taken from him.”

It is pertinent to mention that the resurfaced video of the 2023 incident shows The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star throwing metal chairs at Mortensen.

In the same video, Paul can be heard saying, “Your daughter just got hit in the head by a metal chair.”

Notably, Taylor Frankie Paul’s comment comes just a days after ABC cancelled the 22nd season of The Bachelorette after the release of her footage.