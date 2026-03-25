Kim Kardashian shares cryptic message after Lewis Hamilton vow
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are proving they’re the real deal
US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared a cryptic message after her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton made a big promise to her following warning from his former girlfriends.
Hamilton has apparently agreed to his ladylove Kim’s demands following warnings from his former girlfriends to the reality TV star.
Hamilton's former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger had reached out to Kim recently and issued a stark warning.
Winnie Harlow, the model who Lewis was linked to in 2016 and 2017, has also told Kim that while he’s good fun, “he’s not the type to settle down.”
The Sun reported on Tuesday, Lewis has apparently finally agreed to Kim Kardashian’s major demands and spent time with her children in Tokyo.
The report claims, Kim and Lewis Hamilton are proving they’re the real deal as she introduced him to her three kids Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – while they are on spring break in Japan.
The close confidant tells the People, “It’s more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim’s interest and she’s definitely intrigued.”
“He’s just an easygoing guy with great energy.”
Following this development, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message after visiting Tokyo Disney Land in Japan.
Kim shared a plate inscribed with meaningful words.
It reads, “Where dreams come true.”
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