'Heated Rivalry' season 2: Jacob Tierney teases shocking twist

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has shared an exciting update about the upcoming installment of HBO Max series.

In a new interview with Pink News, Jacob revealed that he is currently writing the new season and suggested that the series' fans can expect a different narrative direction compared to the first season.

The hit show's creator, writer, and executive producer also revealed that season 2 is going to bring a lot more than just romance.

“I don’t have my full plan worked out yet. When Shane and Ilya get married, like by Hayden’s kids, it’s like the cutest thing I’ve ever seen where of course I’m going to do that. So there’s a thing I can commit to,” Jacob told the outlet.

He further said, “I just don’t want to commit to… I want to wheel out a little room to maneuver. But that for sure will enter in.”

“I mean, truly, the thing I’m looking forward to so much is writing Ilya and Hayden in season two because of how funny they are together and that endless antagonism that I think will be very, very charming,” Jacob added referring to Connor Storrie and Callan Potter's characters.

Heated Rivalry season 1 dropped on HBO Max on November 28, 2025.