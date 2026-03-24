Chappell Roan's 'zero tolerance' policy comes to light after Jorginho's 'aggressive' claims

Chappell Roan has spoken about aggressive behaviour towards fans after a recent incident.

For those unaware, Roan was under extreme backlash after soccer player Jorginho accused her bodyguard of threatening his 11-year-old daughter Ada Law after she caught the star in the same hotel in Brazil.

Ada is Jorginho’s step-daughter, as his wife, Catherine Harding, welcomed her with her ex-partner Jude Law.

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Harding claimed that the “aggressive” security guard of the Pinky Pinky Club star “berated” her and Ada as they walked past the stinger’s table.

As the controversy surrounded Roan, she released a new statement on Monday, March 23, clearly stating that she has a “zero tolerance” policy for such behaviour, especially towards fans and she had no idea about the incident.

Her spokesperson said, “Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office.”

“She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.”

“Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behaviour towards her or her fans,” the statement concluded.

It is noteworthy to mention that this video comes after Roan posted a video on her Instagram on Sunday, March 22, sharing her side of the story in response to Jorginho’s post.