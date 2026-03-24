Mel Schilling explosive moments at 'MAFS' resurface as she dies from cancer

Mel Schilling gets rich tribute as she passes away from cancer

Mel Schilling, best known for Married at First Sight, died from battling colon cancer, according to her family. She was 54.



In a statement, the late love guru's Instagram page described her final moments after she was first diagnosed with cancer in 2023, writing, "In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life."

"It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me".

The statement notes, "This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both."

The message also highlights her courage during chemotherapy, penning, "This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming."

"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate," the statement concludes.

Mel Schilling explosive moments in MAFS

In MFS, Schilling is known for giving a dressing-down to what she believed was gaslighting behaviour from any contestant.

Her no-nonsense style and blunt takedowns often generated viewers' mixed responses. One of such explosive moments was her face-off with Harrison Boon, a controversial groom on the show.

The late reality show host called out what she described as Boon's toxic behaviour in the relationship. She questioned his honesty and held him accountable for his actions.

"I actually feel like we're in a circus tonight," she said at the time. "And we've got Harrison doing circus tricks.

"But I'm watching you," Schilling sharply added. "I'm always watching."