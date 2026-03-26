Why Josh Duhamel believes his fans will be 'alienated' if he talks politics

Josh Duhamel has finally revealed why he generally avoids speaking publicly about politics.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the 53-year-old actor said he wasn't willing to risk "alienating" half his audience by sharing his political views.

"I have real strong opinions about things but I don't really talk about them," said Josh. "Why would I alienate half my audience? Because I respect their views on things but I'm not going to preach to them. They can believe what they want."

"I'm just here to make cool stuff," added the Ransom Canyon star.

Josh further said that it "should be" a growing trend for actors not to reveal their political views.

"It makes perfect sense," said the actor. "If you really want to be a success in this business, why would you make half of your audience despise you by your political beliefs? Maybe they don't care? I don't know. I look at it like a business decision."

The Transformers star then compared himself to a "court jester" whose goal is to entertain the audience.

"If I want to preach to you about what I believe politically, I'll go run for office, which I’m not going to do, by the way," said Josh.