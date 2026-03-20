Grant Ellis backs ABC’s bold decision regarding Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'The Bachelorette' season

Former Bachelor Grant Ellis recently shared his take on ABC’s decision to cancel The Bachelorette season 22.

For those unaware, three days before the premiere of Taylor Frankie Paul’s The Bachelorette season, ABC announced the cancellation of the reality television show on Thursday, March 19.

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The reason behind the show’s cancellation was domestic violence allegations against Paul, the show’s lead star.

While conversing with TMZ on Thursday, March 19, Ellis called the situation “unfortunate,” adding, “I think ABC needed to take a stance and they did that.”

He noted, “I think if they would have aired this season, it would have left room for interpretation, and you know, they did the right thing.”

“They made the right choice. Although it’s going to take some time to recoup, it’s the right thing to do morally,” the former Bachelor quipped, supporting the network’s decision.”

The thought of fans who had been eagerly waiting for the forthcoming season of The Bachelorette, which was scheduled to premiere Sunday, March 22, caused great worry to Ellis.

Before concluding, it is important to mention that Grant Ellis was part of The Bachelorette season 21 before he made his way to the 29th season of The Bachelor in 2025.