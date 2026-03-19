Zendaya makes playful wedding confession amid Tom Holland marriage rumors: 'It works'

Zendaya makes playful wedding confession amid Tom Holland marriage drama: 'It works'

Zendaya has finally revealed her favourite song that instantly gets her feet tapping at weddings.

At the Los Angeles premiere of A24's wedding-themed dark comedy The Drama on Tuesday, March 17, the 29-year-old American actress and singer had a light-hearted conversation with PEOPLE magazine.

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While talking about the show, Zendaya opened up about the one track that gets her on the dance floor at weddings.

She said, "I always say that 'This Is How We Do It' [by Montell Jordan] always gets people going. As soon as everybody hears [it], everybody's up. It works every time."

According to the Euphoria star, a wedding can only be called successful when the music is “good.”

"Really good music. Because, I don't know, it's like dance is a universal language and people need music to set the vibe, to get the vibes going, get the party started. So good music,” Zendaya explained.

The Something to Dance For songstress went on to reveal that she is one of those guests who always lend a helping hand at wedding ceremonies.

"I'm the kind of person that's like, ‘What do you need me to do?’ Do you know what I mean? It's like, ‘What's going on? Do you need me to get the thing? Where's your mom? Do you want me to grab something? Whatever you need me to do,’” she unveiled.

It is pertinent to mention that this revelation comes after the speculations that Zendaya and Tom Holland, who have been in a relationship since 2021, have secretly tied the knot.

Notably, their marriage rumours ignited after her long-time stylist, Law Roach, claimed at the 2026 Actor Awards that the high-profile Hollywood couple’s wedding “already happened.”