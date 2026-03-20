Ubisoft cuts 105 jobs at Red Storm Entertainment as game development work comes to an end
The layoffs are part of Ubisoft’s broader plan to reduce costs by €200 million.
Ubisoft is cutting 105 jobs at its North Carolina-based studio Red Storm Entertainment as part of a wider restructuring effort, according to a source who spoke to GamesIndustry.biz.
The move will see Red Storm end its game development work, although the studio will remain open. Remaining staff will shift their focus to supporting the Snowdrop engine, as well as IT and customer relations.
The studio had also been working on several projects that were later cancelled, including a Splinter Cell VR game in 2022 and Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland in 2024.
The layoffs are part of Ubisoft’s broader plan to reduce costs by €200 million.
A source told GamesIndustry.biz that affected employees will receive severance packages and support as they leave the company.
Ubisoft has already carried out previous layoffs at Red Storm in 2024 and 2025, as well as introducing a voluntary redundancy programme at its headquarters earlier this year.
The company has also asked staff to return to the office full time, a move that led to worker strikes.
Red Storm is part of Ubisoft’s Creative Network, which supports the company’s main development teams.
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