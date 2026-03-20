Chuck Norris' health on the mend: latest reports confirm improvement

Chuck Norris is "in good spirits" after suffering an undisclosed "medical emergency."

On Thursday, the 86-year-old legendary actor was taken to the hospital in Hawaii for an undisclosed “medical emergency." However, TMZ reported that Chuck is recovering after a sudden medical scare.

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Just one day before being hospitalized, the martial artist was training on the island of Kauai. The Agent Recon star just turned 86 on March 10. He shared a clip of himself scuffling with a trainer on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

“I’m 86 today!” he penned alongside an energetic video of himself. “Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young.”

“I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know," added Chuck.

Chuck's hospitalization comes months after the death of his wife, Dianne Holecheck. For those unversed, the actor's wife died at age 84 after suffering dementia.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my ex wife, Dianne, has passed away. After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends and those years of friendship meant the world to me.," the Missing in Action actor wrote at that time.