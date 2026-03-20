Chuck Norris' health on the mend: latest reports confirm improvement
Chuck Norris was taken to the hospital in Hawaii on Thursday for an undisclosed 'medical emergency'
Chuck Norris is "in good spirits" after suffering an undisclosed "medical emergency."
On Thursday, the 86-year-old legendary actor was taken to the hospital in Hawaii for an undisclosed “medical emergency." However, TMZ reported that Chuck is recovering after a sudden medical scare.
Just one day before being hospitalized, the martial artist was training on the island of Kauai. The Agent Recon star just turned 86 on March 10. He shared a clip of himself scuffling with a trainer on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.
“I’m 86 today!” he penned alongside an energetic video of himself. “Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young.”
“I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know," added Chuck.
Chuck's hospitalization comes months after the death of his wife, Dianne Holecheck. For those unversed, the actor's wife died at age 84 after suffering dementia.
“I am deeply saddened to share that my ex wife, Dianne, has passed away. After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends and those years of friendship meant the world to me.," the Missing in Action actor wrote at that time.
-
ABC's shock cancellation of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of 'Bachelorette' triggers millions in losses
-
Shonda Rhimes breaks silence on Eric Dane's snub from 2026 Oscars' In Memoriam
-
Oven recalls issued for Frigidaire models in Canada after injuries linked to burn risk
-
Ubisoft cuts 105 jobs at Red Storm Entertainment as game development work comes to an end
-
'The Bachelorette' cancelled: Fans react to axing after Taylor Frankie Paul abuse video
-
Jessica Simpson accused of playing with Eric Johnson’s 'heart' post split
-
Inside Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson's 'complicated' relationship post split
-
Zendaya makes playful wedding confession amid Tom Holland marriage rumors: 'It works'