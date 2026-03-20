Shonda Rhimes breaks silence on Eric Dane's snub from 2026 Oscars' In Memoriam

Shonda Rhimes has reacted to Eric Dane’s omission from the In Memoriam tribute at the 98th Academy Awards.

Rhimes had a conversation with ET after she attended the star-studded Vanity Fair's Oscar Party on Sunday, March 15, where she was asked about Dane’s snub.

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Responding to the question, the 56-year-old American television producer and screenwriter said, “Well, he’s not a movie star.”

She went on to predict, “I feel like when the Emmys come around, he will be immortalized the way he should be.”

"You can’t fault the Oscars for the fact they’re looking at movies, and there were so many people who are lost. Eric was unique to television and I can’t wait to see what they (Emmys) do with him,” Rhimes quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that the In Memoriam montage at the 2026 Oscars paid homage to stars such as Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, and his wife, Michelle Singer Reiner.

Many celebrities, who had worked with Reiner, also appeared in the video followed by Rachel McAdams’ speech about Catherine O’Hara and Diane Keaton.

Lastly, Barbra Streisand’s performance to honour Robert Redford was also part of Sunday's ceremony.

For those unaware, Dane passed away at the age of 53 on February 19, 2026, after fighting a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease in April of 2025.