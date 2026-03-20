'The Bachelorette' cancelled: Fans react to axing after Taylor Frankie Paul abuse video

Social media reacts to ABC axing 'The Bachelorette' amid Taylor Frankie Paul police investigation

The Bachelorette, a hit reality TV show, has been cancelled after its lead star, Taylor Frankie Paul's, abuse video emerged.

The video in question was of a two-year-old influencer throwing a chair at her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, first shared by TMZ.

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Disney, the parent company of ABC – which axed season 22, set to premiere on March 22 – in a statement to Today shared, “In light of the newly released video that just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

Fans react to 'The Bachelorette' season 22 cancellation

"Don’t give up hope; they may still yet air the Bachelorette!" a social media user says.

Another adds, "The one time I decide I’m going to watch the Bachelorette and this happens."

"I was really looking forward to seeing the #Bachelorette this Sunday. Holy moly, the crap hit the fan big time lol," a third user notes.

Who is Taylor Frankie Paul?

Paul was part of MomTok, a Utah moms' group that creates TikTok videos and has gained massive viewership.

She was in a relationship with Mortensen, but the pair had an on-and-off relationship, dotted with controversies, including a police case in which Paul was booked on various charges in the 2023 incident.

The ex-couple shares a daughter.