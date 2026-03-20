ABC's shock cancellation of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of 'Bachelorette' triggers millions in losses

It is being reported that ABC could face a huge loss after cancelling Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette.

Just a few days before The Bachelorette’s premiere on Sunday, March 22 premiere, ABC pulled the plug on the show, as per the reports.

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A spokesperson for Disney Entertainment Television released a statement on Thursday, March 19, to announce the cancellation of the series’ 22nd season.

The statement read, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Notably, ABC made this decision after a 2023 video of Paul took the internet by storm in which she was throwing chairs at her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Following the announcement, TMZ and Variety reported that ABC might lose millions of dollars from sales and "trade outs” to marketing dollars, Unscripted TV, and licence fees to Warner Bros.

According to the reports, ABC invests around 2 million dollars to make a single episode and The Bachelorette typically consists of nine to thirteen episodes.

It is pertinent to mention that the channel has not yet disclosed The Bachelorette season 22’s numbers of episodes.

After the show’s cancellation, Taylor Frankie Paul and the show have been removed from ABC’s website.