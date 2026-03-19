NASA unveils satellite map exposing ocean floor gravity secrets
A 5-kilometer resolution is a significant standard for global satellite altimetry maps used to predict bathymetry
NASA recently released a ground-breaking global map of the ocean floor, primarily powered by data from the SWOT (Surface Water and Ocean Topography) satellite mission. The mission, launched in 2022 in partnership with France’s CNES, produced one of the most detailed global ocean floor maps using satellite measurements of Earth’s gravity field.
The map, announced in March 2025, detects seafloor features like seamounts and ridges at about 5-kilometer resolution by measuring centimeter-level ocean height changes caused by gravitational pulls. It fills a critical gap in ship-based sonar coverage-which currently details only 25% of the seafloor- and advances research into plate tectonics, ocean currents, tsunami modeling, submarine navigation, and deep-sea ecosystems.
Animations of the map have resurfaced online, a reminder that satellite data has revealed more of our oceans than direct surveys have of the Moon.
The deep ocean’s hadal zone is so poorly explored that we have mapped more of the Moon’s surface than Earth’s abyssal plains-yet these depths host unique life forms like worms, such as giant tube worms, that thrive under crushing pressures.
Nonetheless, these extreme depths contain massive reservoirs of dissolved methane and potentially uncovered microbial ecosystems that could rival the biomass of all surface life, while holding clues to both Earth’s early life and possible extra-terrestrial habitability.
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