Demi Lovato turns furious over Shia LaBeouf's inclusion in Disney's Rushmore

Demi Lovato has opened up about Shia LaBeouf’s inclusion in Raven-Symoné’s Disney Channel Mount Rushmore.

On her March 10 appearance at The Shade Room, Symoné, one of the most iconic stars in Disney Channel’s history, was asked to share her all-time Disney lineup, which consists of debated and expected names.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old American actress and singer said, “I would say me, Hilary Duff, and Shia LaBeouf.”

When she was asked about Miley Cyrus, Raven politely refused to add her, explaining, “No, not Miley. I love you, Miley, but not Miley. She came after.”

Symoné also highlighted that the late Lee Thompson Young, who led The Famous Jett Jackson series from 1998 to 2001, “is no longer with us, but he was the first Black show on Disney.”

On the March 18 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Lovato, who shot to fame in the later era of Disney Channel programming, reacted to The Cheetah Girls’ list.

Articulating her thoughts, she said the list should not include the artists of a single era; it might be broader, acknowledging its weight.

Referring to the ensemble cast of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, Lovato said that Raven’s choices “definitely resonated;” however, “[There were] people that were on Disney Channel prior.”

“You know, there was Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Does that come first? Does that count? But, maybe not,” the Confident songstress noted.

Moving forward, the podcast cost told her about LaBeouf’s name in the list, to which she responded, “I’m okay on that one.”

It is significant to mention that Demi Lovato insisted that Disney Channel’s legacy is more than just four names.