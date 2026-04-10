Kim Kardashian’s baby plans shatter as Lewis Hamilton’s ‘ladies man’ past looms
Lewis Hamilton's past relationships cast shadow in his new-found love with Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly all set to tie the knot shortly after hard-launching their relationship.
For those unaware, Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been friends for more than ten years, confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official in April of this year.
Before making it official, they attended the Super Bowl together in February 2026 and got intimate there and then went on vacations in Tokyo.
Radar Online reported that the F1 star and the renowned television personality and businesswoman are planning to go cement their love by saying “I do.”
An insider told the outlet, "Things are very hot and heavy right now and Kim is falling hard. Lewis has a reputation as a real ladies' man, but according to Kim, he's told her that he's ready to leave that behind."
"Kim is taking him at his word, even though a ton of women have warned her not to let herself get sucked in by him. Kim is convinced what they have is special enough for Lewis to change his ways. She won't listen to anyone that's saying otherwise," the insider added.
Despite having four kids, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm West, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West, Kardashian still wants to marry Hamilton and start a family with him.
The source shared, "Kim would love to get married again and have more kids. She can't get pregnant again due to medical complications, but she got her eggs frozen and has no issue with doing a pregnancy via a surrogate.”
However, before welcoming kids with him, the SKIMS founder wants to tie the knot first and she is now dropping hints for him to officially propose to her but “now it's just a matter of whether he's willing to move as quickly as she wants."
It is pertinent to mention that "Lewis is not drifting into this relationship casually. He's thinking in terms of legacy, stability and starting a family while he can devote himself to it wholeheartedly,” concluded the insider.
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