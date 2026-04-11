Photo: Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn’s feud leaves Hollywood divided

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn’s feud has seemingly taken a nasty turn.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the aspiring chef has no plans to reconcile with his mom and family.

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As the tension escalates, famous faces on both sides of the Atlantic are beginning to pick sides in what insiders are calling a feud which is become nastier with eas passing day.

Following Brooklyn's scathing post about his mother, Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm took some time to gather around her for a photo op at Emma's 50th birthday bash.

"They wanted to do a show of solidarity with Victoria rather than making a statement because Victoria does not want to feed into this, but they all have her back," a source tipped.

Meanwhile, during an episode of On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen firmly declared, "I stand with Posh," while Bethenny Frankel blasted Brooklyn for taking private family issues public.

Moreover, the hairstylist Justin Anderson, who has worked with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz, claimed her presence brought "toxic energy" into the family dynamic.

On the other hand, Brooklyn has been able to win the support of Lily Allen as she shared reworked artwork of her West End Girl album featuring Brooklyn's face.

Talia Storm, who dated Brooklyn as a teenager, claimed she is "100 percent Team Brooklyn," alleging that Victoria "didn't like" her during their past romance.

"No doubt more people are going to speak out," warned the insider before conclusion.