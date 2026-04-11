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Sabrina Carpenter fans get 'now or never' warning ahead of 2026 Coachella

The warning comes after Sabrina Carpenter set fire to the Coachella stage on day 1

By Hassan Sohail
Published April 11, 2026
Sabrina Carpenter fans get &apos;now or never&apos; warning ahead of 2026 Coachella
Does Sabrina Carpenter have shows after Coachella in 2026?

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter get a 'now-or-never' moment as the pop icon is so far set to perform for the last time on stage this year.

That would be at Coachella 2026.

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According to USA Today, there are no tours or additional shows lined up for the 26-year-old, leaving her fans the only shot to see her is at the music festival.

Sabrina Carpenter fans get now or never warning ahead of 2026 Coachella

Sabrina has yet to announce a show after Coachella this year, after riding high on the success of last year's Short 'N' Sweet tour.

Sabrina Carpenter sets fire to stage on Coachella Day 1

As Carpenter is set to headline Coachella Weekend 2 on April 17, her first-day performance sends fans into paroxysms.

Rocking a red outfit, Carpenter stunned the concertgoers in the Californian desert.

On stage, she belted her hit tracks from Juno to Espresso and Goodbye, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Regarding Juno, it has become a custom for Carpenter to do her 'celebrity arrest' bit when performing the song.

Sabrina Carpenter fans get now or never warning ahead of 2026 Coachella

However, not this time. Instead, over the course of her set, she brought out three legacy stars who are Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, Sam Elliott, and Corey Fogelmanis.

Carpenter's rocking performance at Coachella 2026's first day left fans on edge for her next one on April 17.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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