Anyma issues apology after Coachella cancelled his set

Matteo Milleri, who goes by the name of Anyma, did not perform at the first night of Coachella.

The renowned Italian-American electronic music producer, DJ, and multidisciplinary artist’s show was cancelled due to severe weather conditions.

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Anyma, who makes up one-half of the EDM duo Tale of Us, was scheduled to hit the stage at midnight almost more than one hour after Sabrina Carpenter’s headline show.

However, the fans of him received an unfortunate news at 12:17 a.m. on Friday, April 10, as the festival informed attendees that he would not be performing due to strong wind conditions.

They also issued an official statement that read, “Due to strong wind conditions affecting Anyma’s stage build, he is unable to perform.”

“Coachella & Anyma have made this decision together with your safety as the priority. Further updates to come,” the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the news of the Simulation hitmaker’s show cancellation came 15 minutes after he was supposed to start his concert. Simulation

Notably, those who were enjoying the livestream at the comfort of their homes might have found out about the cancellation of Anyma’s set when the note “Stage Wrapped” under “Main Stage” showed up on their screen.

He himself apologized to his fans in the comment section by writing, "I’m sorry everyone. We’ve done everything in our control to build the show I’ve worked an entire year on. Safety always comes first and we’re working on a solution now."

It is important to note that Anyma is due to perform on Saturday night, April 11; however, it is not confirmed if his show will be rescheduled.