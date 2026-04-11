Why Megan Fox is 'upset' with Machine Gun Kelly: Shocking details revealed
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dated on and off from 2020 to 2024
Megan Fox reportedly has "no interest" in getting back together with Machine Gun Kelly.
On Friday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Transformers actress and the Bad Things rapper are "not in a good place right now."
“They were on a good path and things have blown up again,” the source claimed. “They have been having so many disagreements and explosive fights. Their communication with each other has been terrible.”
Megan and MGK, who dated on and off from 2020 to 2024, parted ways for good before the birth of their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025.
“MGK has been trying hard to get back together with Megan, but she isn’t interested,” the source said, adding that Megan was “very upset” that the rapper recently shared photos of Saga on social media.
On April 1, Machine took to his Instagram handle to share multiple snaps of Saga. However, the baby girl's face was obscured by emojis in each pic.
The source further told the publication that Megan believes that the Rap Devil crooner “did it to spite her.”
“They had an agreement they wouldn’t share photos of their daughter,” the insider added. “That was the last straw for Megan.”
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