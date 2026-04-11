Questions about Savannah Guthrie’s father rise as Nancy search continues

Fans have questions about Savannah Guthrie's father as the family stays in the limelight.

For those unversed, the search continues for TV host's mother, Nancy, who was reportedly kidnapped from her Arizona home on February 1.

Advertisement

As the investigation unfolds, fans are curious about Savannah's late father, Charles Guthrie.

In an essay written for Today in 2014, the NBC program host talked about her father, who had "a seemingly unlikely mix of qualities: always strong, sometimes terrifying, loyal to the end, and disarmingly gentle and tender when it counted."

"He was also tall, affectionate, and funny; he had that personality that people describe as ‘lighting up the room,'" she penned. "He was a 5,000-watt bulb who could turn a mundane trip to the post office into a rip-roaring tale.

"People adored him and gravitated towards him," continued Savannah.

"He was deep and complicated, and he didn’t talk to us like little kids," she later told People magazine. "He told us things that I didn’t understand at the time but later would remember."

Charles died of a heart attack in 1988, when Savannah was just 16 years old.

"I can remember my mom coming toward me to try to hug me and tell me really fast, 'Dad died,'" the 54-year-old journalist recalled, before saying it tore her "whole world apart."