Finneas O'Connell shares insight into wedding planning with fiancée Claudia Sulewski
Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski got engaged on September 22, 2025
Finneas O'Connell and his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, are on the same page when it comes to wedding planning.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the season 2 premiere of Beef in Los Angeles, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared a wedding planning update.
"It's good," Finneas said, who walked the red carpet with his fiancée. "We've got a Zoom with our wedding planner tomorrow at 10:00 in the morning, and it's great."
Billie Eilish's brother is letting Claudia make most of the major wedding decisions.
"I'm enjoying it. I mean, I'm mostly telling Claudia that she's having great ideas," said the Nobody Like U hitmaker. "If she gives me multiple choice, I'm like, 'I like that one better."
"And she'll sometimes be like, 'Good, that's the better one.' And I'm like, oh, this was a test. This was just to see if I'm smart or not," continued Finneas.
"Ultimately, I'm in the business of being, like, 'Which one do you like?' 'Cause let's go with that," he added.
For those unversed, Finneas and Claudia got engaged on September 22, 2025. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram via a joint post just two days after the Let’s Fall In Love For The Night crooner popped the question.
"Forever and ever 9.22," Claudia captioned the post.
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