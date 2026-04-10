Zendaya drops 'chilling' message for Sydney Sweeney at 'Euphoria' premiere

Zendaya appeared at the star-studded premiere of Euphoria season 3 but what caught the eyes of people was her deliberate attempt to stay away from her co-star Sydney Sweeney.

At the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood this week, Zendaya arrived a bit late at the event and avoided any interaction with Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the series.

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The 29-year-old American actress and singer, who plays Rue Bennett, a troubled teenage drug addict in Euphoria, did not show up during the group picture because of her co-star; rather, she opted for solo pictures.

Notably, this comes after the rumours of an ongoing rift between both co-stars took the internet by storm.

Now, “The recent chilling situation between Zendaya and Sydney hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone involved with Euphoria – it's something producers and senior crew have been quietly aware of for a long time,” an insider told Radar Online.

“The tension didn't just appear overnight; it goes back to the earlier days of the show, when there were already signs that their dynamic off-screen wasn't as close as it appeared publicly."

“Sydney paid a lot of attention to Tom Holland when he visited, and that her behavior came across as overly familiar or flirtatious. And that didn't sit comfortably with Zendaya, who is very private when it comes to her relationship and doesn't appreciate that kind of attention being played out in a professional environment,” they stated.

It was the exact point when things “seemed to shift, as “they stopped socializing in the way they once had, and any natural closeness between them faded.”

"By the time work began on the latest season, they were largely operating in separate lanes – their schedules rarely overlapped, and when they did, interactions were kept brief and strictly work-focused,” the source quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that the Dune actress also flaunted her “T” tattoo at the premiere, which is a homage for her beau Tom Holland.

Despite having a silent beef between both stars, Zendaya and Sweeney are reprising their roles in the third season of Euphoria, which will be out on Sunday, April 12, 2026, on HBO and Max.