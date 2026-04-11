Grammy-nominated star Swae Lee prepares to headline Spring Fling concert

Swae Lee is set to perform as the main star at SUNY Cortland’s annual Spring Fling concert.

On Sunday, May 2, the 32-year-old American singer and rapper will headline SUNY Cortland’s annual Spring Fling concert, which will be organized in Park Center Alumni Arena, according to the university's official website.

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The concert, which will be an open opportunity for the public, will start at 7 p.m., while SoFaygo will take the stage at 8 p.m. for a warm-up act. Lee will arrive to entertain his ardent fans at 9 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention that SUNY Cortland will allow people to enjoy the show of the Grammy-nominated star; however, they have one restriction, which is that the concert attendees must not be under 18-years of age.

Notably, the students at SUNY Cortland will get the special benefit, as they will be able to grab tickets online on Monday, April 13, while the general public will have to wait till Monday, April 20. SUNY Cortland students can still buy the tickets at this time as well.

It is worth mentioning that Swae Lee has secured five nominations for Grammy Awards as part of the duo Rae Sremmurd as well as for his solo work.

In 2017, he was nominated as best songwriter for co-writing Beyoncé's solo track Formation. In 2019, he secured a nomination in the categories of Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Sicko Mode along with Travis Scott, Big Hawk, and Drake.

In 2020, Sunflower, a duet he recorded with Post Malone, earned him two nominations in the categories of Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.