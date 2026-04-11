Kim Kardashian banks on Lewis Hamilton romance to get close to Brad Pitt?

Kim Kardashian is planning on availing herself of a hidden perk of her relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

An insider told Radar Online that Kardashian is eyeing spending some quality time with F1 star Brad Pitt, taking advantage of his close bond with her boyfriend Hamilton.

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The source shared, "Kim's very aware that certain circles in the entertainment world have never accepted her, and that's something that's always bothered her.”

Now, Kim has debuted her relationship with Hamilton on Instagram; she plans to meet the Troy alum and his long-time girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in person, as it will open doors for opportunities for her.

"Being able to be seen out and about with THE Brad Pitt would really give her a sense of vindication because he's pretty much the Hollywood prom king,” noted the insider.

"Lewis and Brad talk all the time and apparently, he's already put Kim on speakerphone with Brad, which was a big thrill for her because she's a huge fan,” they claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that the SKIMS founder might struggle to keep her cool when she meets Pitt, as she “was totally giddy” after talking to him over a phone call.

"Of course, things with Lewis have to stay on track for this to all happen but Kim is confident they will – she says they're in love," the insider quipped.

It is important to mention that Kim Kardashian wants to meet Brad Pitt before he gets busy with the sequel to his 2025 film F1 that does not have a title yet.