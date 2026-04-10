Jessica Biel 'suffers' in silence as Justin Timberlake shows his true colours

It is being reported that Jessica Biel has fed up with the victim mindset of her husband Justin Timberlake, especially after his DUI arrest.

On June 18, 2024, Timberlake was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, after he ignored a stop sign and could not stop in his lane. He then pleaded guilty to a non-criminal, lesser charge.

Advertisement

Since his arrest, the 54-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor has been behaving like a spoiled brat, and his wife, Biel, cannot stand his tantrums and irresponsible behaviour.

An insider told Radar Online that "Justin knew the DUI footage would go viral, which is why he fought so hard to have it sealed. The fact he couldn't pull that off is soul-crushing and utterly humiliating.”

"He's totally consumed by what he says is the injustice of it all. He says he was persecuted and singled out for being famous – which is laughable as the cops didn't even know who he was at first,” shared the source.

Notably, the incident has affected the relationship of Biel and Timberlake negatively, who share two sons together, 11-year-old Silas and five-year-old Phineas.

Despite seething over Timberlake, "Jessica's sympathetic to a degree, but she only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and groaning” but is “downright childish” how he dumps all his “frustration and anxieties on everyone around him.”

The insider said, "Of course, Jessica suffers the most because she has to be around Justin and his moods. It's a running joke among people in their world that he's a massive spoiled brat who was never told 'no' as a kid and that's why he's so insufferable – especially when he's dealing with major stress.”

"Jessica does still love him, but she hates the thought of breaking up their family and the logistics of a divorce would be traumatizing,” claimed the source.

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who started dating in 2007, tied the knot in 2012 following a separation in their relationship.