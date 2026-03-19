Photo: Inside Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson's 'complicated' relationship post split

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are reportedly still living together.

Even after announcing their split in January 2025, the exes reportedly agreed to reside in the same house for the sake of their kids. For those unversed, Simpson and Eric Johnson share three children. They parted ways after 10 years of marriage.

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Reportedly, their house in Hidden Hills, California, has gone on and off the market several times, most recently being de-listed in January.

“Things are complicated,” an insider from Star Magazine claimed noting that Simpson has been sending her ex-husband mixed messages, which confirm that she is still not over him.

“Jessica insists the arrangement is just for the kids, and Eric is willing to put up with it for another chance with her,” the source claimed before conclusion.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Parade, the 45-year-old singer commented on her split revealing that she and Eric both made "mistakes" before their unexpected separation.

“I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail,” said Jessica.

“And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I’m going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes," the I Wanna Love You Forever told the outlet.