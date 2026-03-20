Oven recalls issued for Frigidaire models in Canada after injuries linked to burn risk

Thousands of ovens are being pulled from use in Canada as part of new oven recalls linked to a potential burn risk.

A recall notice issued on Thursday warns that certain Frigidaire gas ranges should be stopped from use immediately due to a safety issue.

Advertisement

The notice states that the appliances “can experience a delayed ignition of the oven’s bake burner,” which increases the risk of burns.

According to the recall notice, at least one person in Canada and 30 in the United States have been injured, following a total of 62 reported incidents.

The affected ranges were sold between June 2025 and January 2026. Around 5,318 units were sold in Canada, along with 174,800 in the United States.

The company says owners should contact Electrolux Group to arrange a free in-home repair, which will involve installing a new bake burner.

Until the repair is completed, the cooktop burners can still be used safely.

The recall applies to a range of model and serial numbers listed in the official notice.